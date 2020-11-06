Celebrating National Family Caregivers Month in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Known as a month for honoring veterans, November also celebrates another kind of hero -- the caregiver.

Welcome to National Family Caregivers Month.

It is a 24-hour, seven day a week commitment to be there for someone who needs help taking care of themselves.

National Family Caregivers Month recognizes those using all the time and effort they can to assist the elderly and sick who just may happen to be their loved ones.

Tammy Rosa at the Upper Peninsula Commission For Area Progress (UPCAP) said that the organization, designated as the Region XI Upper Peninsula Area Agency on Aging in 1974, is particular excited to support U.P. caregivers this time of year.

“A large percentage of those individuals are also still working either part-time or full-time outside of the home in addition to their caregiving duties. Many of them are still raising families. So it’s a huge job," she said.

Rosa manages the Caregiver Support Program at UPCAP and announced they’ve added services such as electronic consultation, a monthly blog and scheduled virtual workshops -- helping caregivers throughout the U.P. take on challenges and maintain their own health and well-being along the way.

“The range of resources can be anything from accessing medical care to financial resources. So it’s really a broad spectrum that they have at their fingertips," she said.

Also in the works is an UPCAP virtual support group -- no burden needs to be carried alone.

“You know there are resources out there. There are people that would like to give you a break. You just have to remember to ask for help, ask for those resources. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself because one of the most important things that caregivers do need to remember -- is to take care of their own health so that they’re going to be able to continue caring for that person that they care for,” said Rosa.

For complete listing of services and programs, visit UPCAP’s website: Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress

By phone: 906-786-4701 or dial 2-1-1

