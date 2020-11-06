Astrea supports students, teachers with broadband internet connectivity for distance learning

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County students will soon be relying on computers, tablets and Wi-Fi to continue their education. But Astrea is here to help those kids stay connected with a newly developed distance learning program.

“This program allow students K-12,college-aged as well as teachers to connect to Astrea services, if they have a connection today, less than 50 mg,” said Jessica Kuhn the director of sales, at Astrea.

She says the business is offering free high-speed cable internet broadband access for those households for 90 days, with no installation charge, no contract and no commitment required after.

“These students and these teachers really struggle with getting a reliable internet connection,” she added.

And after recommendations from the Dickinson Iron District Health Department, this will be Dickinson County schools second time going virtual in the past month. One student, Norway 7th grader Carder Cazzola, says because his WIFI network works well, he enjoys online.

“I think virtual learning is pretty easy, because you get to wake up earlier,” he told TV6.

Chelsea Robertson, another 7th grader at Norway, says she doesn’t mind online learning either, but it isn’t the same as in the classroom.

“I’m excited because it’s easier, but I don’t really want to because you can’t see your friends,” she said.

Kuhn says she realizes that switching from a school setting to online, is challenging, but that’s why she hopes people take advantage of this program.

“These schools are really the heartbeat of these rural communities. We’ve had so much outreach that we want to do our part,” Kuhn said.

The deadline to apply for this program is December 31st, 2020.

