Wildcats find success in Collegiate Virtual 5000

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the course of October, Northern Michigan University’s swim and dive teams took part in a virtual 5,000 race, replacing the annual Open Water National Championships typically held each September.

Wildcat Ondrej Zach won the virtual event, completing the 5k swim in 49:42. His teammate Felipe Lemos was not far behind, capturing bronze across all divisions with a time of 53:52.

In the women’s race, Katharina Springhetti took 13th out of 38 competitors when she finished in 58:17.

The Wildcats now enter a brief hiatus before their first live event at Wayne State, scheduled for January 11-15, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.