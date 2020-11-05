Advertisement

Wildcats find success in Collegiate Virtual 5000

First meet in January
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the course of October, Northern Michigan University’s swim and dive teams took part in a virtual 5,000 race, replacing the annual Open Water National Championships typically held each September.

Wildcat Ondrej Zach won the virtual event, completing the 5k swim in 49:42. His teammate Felipe Lemos was not far behind, capturing bronze across all divisions with a time of 53:52.

In the women’s race, Katharina Springhetti took 13th out of 38 competitors when she finished in 58:17.

The Wildcats now enter a brief hiatus before their first live event at Wayne State, scheduled for January 11-15, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to find local election results from TV6 & FOX UP
Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Michigan
Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan
2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Latest News

Michigan Tech names Ozturk new Women’s Soccer Coach
Lions place QB Stafford on reserve/Covid-19 list
Game of the Week: Negaunee at Westwood
Packers - 49ers game on at the moment