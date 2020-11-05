Whitmer signs COVID-19 bills into law ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law Thursday ahead of a planned press conference.

The bills below that were signed into law are part of the Michigan legislature’s new coronvirus legislation.

“Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and these bills will help us protect each other as we continue to fight this virus,” said Gov. Whitmer. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, frontline workers, and small businesses, and I will continue to do everything in my power to save lives and will work with anyone who shares those goals.”

House Bill 6137 requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) to publish publicly on the DHHS website certain data regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes. The bill requires updates from DHHS on its website weekly regarding certain COVID-19 metrics and visitation policies. It also requires the publishing of historic nursing home COVID-19 data. The historic data must be published by November 15, 2020 and future data will be updated weekly beginning November 15, 2020. The bill is tied barred with Senate Bill 1094 which was recently signed by the governor. The bill was sponsored by Representative Leslie Love, D-Detroit.

House Bill 6293 codifies in law certain expanded COVID-19 testing services that Governor Whitmer provided for through executive orders. This bill allows certain volunteers and workers to help with the COVID-19 testing process under the proper supervision of qualified licensees or local health departments until June 30, 2021. The bill was sponsored by Representative Graham Filler, R-DeWitt.

House Bill 6294-6297 together allow certain documents to be signed, witnessed and notarized electronically until December 31, 2020. The bills amend the Estates and Protected Individuals Code, the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act, the Uniform Real Property Electronic Recording Act, and the Michigan Law on Notarial Acts, respectively. The bills have largely retroactive effect from April 30, 2020 and encourage the use of electronic signatures, witnesses, and records where available. The bills were sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner, R-Springport.

The governor has a press conference scheduled for 1:15 p.m. eastern Thursday about coronavirus numbers in the state, that will be livestreamed on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page and on-air on both TV6 & FOX UP.

