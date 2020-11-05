Using robots to continue working while in quarantine

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Food Service Director, Nancy LaFave, at Escanaba Junior Senior High School was in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the school is turning to modern technology to allow the director to continue working, using Mobot.

It’s a robot controlled by LaFave from her own kitchen at home.

“It puts my mind at ease, and it helps the cooks out, too. When they have a question, I’m right there and able to help them out. It is a little weird though, sitting here at my kitchen table while I’m working in the building,” said Nancy LaFave, Food Service Director at Escanaba Junior Senior High School.

Several other kitchen staff members needed to quarantine as well, leaving the kitchen with a skeleton crew. But Mobot allowed LaFave to continue working in a new way.

“I was able to direct them and help them. It helped because we have a great staff at all the other schools. They could take care of their buildings,” said LaFave.

And the district came together to help serve the students at Escanaba Junior Senior High School.

“It’s been busy in there but there is some staff here from the kitchen and they’re doing a great job training us crash course. We have I think seven or eight more volunteers here, including the high school principal,” said Robert Chaillier, President of Escanaba School Board.

Right now, the cafeteria is serving a limited menu but the staff hopes to change that once everyone in quarantine comes back to work.

“We normally have about 14 people working, and we are down to three,” said Chaillier.

The president of Escanaba School Board says he’s enjoyed seeing the community come together.

“I’m very proud of the whole Escanaba district. They’re really coming together and we’re going to get through this and we’re going to get through it a lot stronger,” said Chaillier.

