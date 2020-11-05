Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather Will Continue

And It Will Stay Dry Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, especially northern portions

Highs: 60s to near 70, but 50s along the shore of Lake Michigan

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed

Highs: mainly 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: around 60 into the 60s

A frontal zone will close in on Upper Michigan from the west at the start of the new week.  That means it will continue warm on Monday with a chance of showers developing.  Then it looks like a good chance of rain later Tuesday or Tuesday night with a trend toward colder, more seasonable temperatures mid-week.

