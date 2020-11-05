‘The New York Times’ says there ‘may be bad news ahead’ for coronavirus cases in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In the latest analysis from The New York Times (NYT), Marquette County is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to controlling and lowering coronavirus cases.

The NYT data is constantly updated, but as of Nov. 5, 2020, Marquette County (listed as Marquette, Mich. in the data) is number one in the data set title"

“Where There May Be Bad News Ahead”

"The New York Times" coronvirus data as of Nov. 5, 2020. (New York Times/WLUC)

Marquette County also falls into the listing of:

“Where the Outbreak is Worst Now”

"The New York Times" coronvirus data as of Nov. 5, 2020. (New York Times/WLUC)

The New York Times only used data from areas with a population above 50,000 for these statistics, so COVID-19 cases per capita may be higher or lower in lower population areas.

To check out the NYT data for yourself, click here.

