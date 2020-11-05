Advertisement

The John Fornetti Dental Center to offer free dental services for veterans

On Saturday, November 7th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time, any armed service vet can receive one free extraction, filling or cleaning.
A sign at The John Fornetti Dental Center
A sign at The John Fornetti Dental Center
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Veterans can receive free dental care on Saturday, in Iron Mountain. The John Fornetti Dental Center is hosting its annual ‘Dentistry of our Vets.’

On November 7th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time, any armed service vet can receive one free extraction, filling or cleaning. The event is first come, first serve.

“To be able to provide for our vets, we finally get to serve them as well as they have served the United States of America. That’s special to be able to do that, and it’s quite humbling,” said Dr. John Fornetti.

All Covid-19 precautions will be followed at the center.

