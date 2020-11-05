Dickinson County Schools go virtual after recommendation from Health Department

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: 4:35 CT

The Dickinson County Health Department has issued an order recommending that schools in the area should move to online learning. This recommendation begins on Monday, November 9 and goes through the day on Friday, November 20.

Grades 5-12 of Breitung Township Schools will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, November 6. According to a press release from the Superintendent’s Office, the closure is because of a lack of substitute teachers. However, all Breitung Township schools will be closing on Monday, November 9 through November 20. Classes will resume on November 23, as per DIIHD recommendations.

Woodland Elementary and the Woodland Childcare will be open all day on Friday as scheduled. They will then transition to online learning. Click here for more information regarding Breitung Township Schools.

North Dickinson Schools will be moving to remote learning beginning on Monday, November 9th, superintendent Angel Inglese told TV6. All sports and activities will be canceled starting Monday, but tonight’s activities will go on as scheduled. Online classes will go through the day on Friday, November 20.

According to the Norway-Vulcan Area Schools that they will be shifting to online learning, following the recommendation, on Monday as well. The school district made the announcement on a Facebook post.

TV6 has received confirmation from the Iron Mountain Public Schools that they will do virtual learning beginning Monday. Starting November 9th, sports and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended. As of now, tomorrow night’s Iron Mountain Varsity Football playoff game is still on.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.