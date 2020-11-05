Advertisement

NORTHIRON Church hosts Feeding America mobile food pantry

Volunteers packed each car with fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, and other produce.
Volunteers unload supplies from the mobile food pantry.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday morning, NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming hosted a Feeding America mobile food pantry.

When the event began, approximately 200 cars were lined up to receive food. As guests drove through, volunteers packed each car with fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, and other produce.

The event was part of Feeding America’s monthly distribution at the church. The food is always free and available to anyone.

“This is for anybody who eats!” said site coordinator Ann Trudell. “You don’t have to be poor, you don’t have to be anything, just come here. This is surplus food that would be thrown away, but it is great food.”

December 3 will be the final mobile food pantry of the year. Feeding America will return to the church in May.

