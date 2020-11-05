NORTHIRON Church hosts Feeding America mobile food pantry

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday morning, NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming hosted a Feeding America mobile food pantry.

When the event began, approximately 200 cars were lined up to receive food. As guests drove through, volunteers packed each car with fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products, and other produce.

The event was part of Feeding America’s monthly distribution at the church. The food is always free and available to anyone.

“This is for anybody who eats!” said site coordinator Ann Trudell. “You don’t have to be poor, you don’t have to be anything, just come here. This is surplus food that would be thrown away, but it is great food.”

December 3 will be the final mobile food pantry of the year. Feeding America will return to the church in May.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.