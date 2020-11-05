NMU Online Show “War of the Worlds” starts run today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Theater Season is in full swing, and you can catch one of their shows — one that feels admittedly fitting for the present moment, War of the Worlds — today and through the end of the week.

The show is based on the 1938 Orson Welles radio play, the infamous “Panic Broadcast,” which itself in turn was based on the 1897 novel written by H.G. Wells. War of the Worlds was a foundational work not only in the realm of science fiction, but also in the world of broadcast radio, and the original performance propelled the 23 year-old Welles to international fame.

This particular take on the radio play is going to be a bit different. First, it will be done entirely online. The actors will be visible during their reading of the play, and their performances will be augmented by a green screen background, casting up different locations as the story progresses. One of the more interesting and endearing developments is the backgrounds will be mostly from the U.P. — this iteration of the radio play is set entirely in the Upper Peninsula, and the staging and direction will reflect that.

Bill Digneit, the Director of the NMU Theater Department, was especially proud to be able to put on the show and make it something special for Yoopers, saying, “It’s taking place in the heart of the U.P., and it’ll show that Sisu power of how we handled War of the Worlds, if you will.”

Tickets will be $17 for the general public, $12 for NMU Employees, Seniors, and Military personnel, and $5 for NMU Students.

You can find a link with more information on the show at the NMU Theater and Dance website here, and tickets can be found here.

