Nice stretch for how long?

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The unseasonably warm stretch continues with an upper-level ridge through the weekend! In fact, yesterday we hit highs in the 70s along the Wisconsin state line. Plus, we wait until early next week before a front brings rain. Scattered showers will move in early Monday morning across the west end. Once it clears, another wave of energy will bring rain/snow mix for Tuesday night and cool down back to wintry temps by midweek. Now is the time to finish prepping for winter!

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Mid to upper 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and unseasonably warm

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

  • Highs: Continued 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Scattered showers in the morning across the west and spreading east

  • Highs: Low 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and temperatures falling

  • Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

  • Highs: Around 40°

