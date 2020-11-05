Nice stretch for how long?
The unseasonably warm stretch continues with an upper-level ridge through the weekend! In fact, yesterday we hit highs in the 70s along the Wisconsin state line. Plus, we wait until early next week before a front brings rain. Scattered showers will move in early Monday morning across the west end. Once it clears, another wave of energy will bring rain/snow mix for Tuesday night and cool down back to wintry temps by midweek. Now is the time to finish prepping for winter!
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Mid to upper 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south
Friday: Sun mixed with clouds and unseasonably warm
- Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm
- Highs: Continued 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Mid 60s
Monday: Scattered showers in the morning across the west and spreading east
- Highs: Low 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and temperatures falling
- Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler
- Highs: Around 40°
