National fluoridation quality award presented to 71 Michigan water systems

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thusday that 71 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2019.

Upper Michigan awardees, shown in the list below, are Baraga, Escanaba, K.I. Sawyer, Manistique, Menominee Water Department, Munising, Negaunee-Ishpeming Authority, Schoolcraft, St. Ignace Water Treatment, and Wakefield.

A total of 1,523 water systems in 29 states received the award including the following Michigan systems:

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay.

It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective and inexpensive method of preventing decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90% of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water and this year, we had a 26% increase in the number of award recipients,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and benefits all residents.”

