Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted

Benson said some of those results still need to be reported, but the counting process is complete
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the entire vote in Michigan has been counted.

During an update Wednesday night, Benson said some of the results still need to be reported, but the counting process is complete.

The Secretary of State also warned voters about misinformation while responding to President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Michigan to halt the voting count.

“Whether it’s doctored images, staged demonstrations, false tweets or frivolous lawsuits, the purpose is all the same: to reduce the publics faith in our elections and their outcomes," said Benson. "In Michigan, the process worked. Our system is secure accurate and anyone who tells you otherwise is attacking our democracy or unhappy with the results.”

You can watch Benson’s entire update here.

