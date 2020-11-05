Advertisement

Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted.
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Elections.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign in a dispute over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted. She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The Associated Press called the Michigan presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday evening. Trump won the state in 2016.

The lawsuit claimed Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She was accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters...to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

Benson, through state attorneys, denied the allegations. Much of the dispute centered on the TCF Center in Detroit where pro-Trump protesters gathered while absentee ballots were being counted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to find local election results from TV6 & FOX UP
Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Michigan
Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan
2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Latest News

John James: ‘Every vote must count, and elections must be fair and honest’
Alger County Action hosts ‘Every Vote Counts’ Vigil
Michigan Secretary of State gives update on Michigan ballot count
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states