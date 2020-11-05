MDOC releases updated coronavirus case counts in Upper Michigan prisons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections has released updated coronavirus case numbers in its Upper Michigan prisons.

There are currently 404 active inmate cases in all of the Upper Michigan prisons. These totals are as of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5:

Alger Correctional Facility has 17 active inmate cases (18 total), and 5 total staff cases.

Baraga Correctional Facility has 1 active inmate case (5 total), but 27 total staff cases.

Chippewa Correctional Facility has 26 active and total inmate cases, with 13 staff cases.

Kinross Correctional Facility has had one inmate case, and four staff cases.

Marquette Branch Prison has 111 active inmate cases (845 total), with 159 total staff cases.

Newberry Correctional Facility has 249 active inmate cases (501 total), with 36 total staff cases.

So far, at least 255,334 total tests have been conducted for MDOC prisoners and staff, which is more than 4 percent of the total tests conducted of the general public statewide. More information on coronavirus in the MDOC facilities can be found here.

