Marquette man arrested for killing his mother appears in court

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 24-year-old Marquette man accused of killing his mother appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

On October 30, Hunter Allen Loos stabbed his mother, Renee Bressette, several times. Police say Loos told them Bressette died shortly afterward on the couch.

Bressette’s body was found on a two track south of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Reservation.

Loos chose to represent himself at Thursday’s detention hearing. He said he believed the charges should be dropped. Shortly after, he removed his mask. The judge said Loos’s action failed to comply with court rules. The courtroom was then dismissed.

The detention hearing is rescheduled for November 11 at 4:00 p.m.

