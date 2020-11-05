Man wanted in relation to Menominee Indian Reservation arson case arrested in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A man wanted for questioning in relation to human remains found inside a burned vehicle has been arrested, according to a press release from Edwin C Mattson, Director of Police and Fire Services for the City of Iron Mountain.

Seven Officers from the Critical Incident Response Team (C.I.R.T) forcibly entered and arrested 34-year-old Emerson Keith Reed at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at a trailer in the Park Ridge Trailer Park. Officers also found a stolen car at the scene. Reed was taken into custody without incident.

According to a press release from the Menominee Tribal Police Department from October 22, Reed had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was considered dangerous. He was wanted by Menominee Tribal Police for questioning about an abandoned burned vehicle that contained the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay. The vehicle was found back in August on the Menominee Indian Reservation, which is located about an hour northwest of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The arrest came after the Iron Mountain Police Department received information through the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department that Reed was in the Iron Mountain Area. The C.I.R.T team, comprised of members from the Iron Mountain Police Department, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department, and the Norway Police Department, was called to the scene because of the high-risk nature of the operation.

Reed is currently being held in the Dickinson County Correctional Center with bond pending extradition back to Wisconsin. There is no date or plan for when the extradition will happen, according to Iron Mountain Police.

