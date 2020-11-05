Gov. Whitmer announces new acting director for the Unemployment Insurance Agency

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that Liza Estlund Olson will serve as Acting Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

This will be Olson’s second time serving as Acting Director of the UIA. She previously served as Acting Director from 2007-2008. Olson also previously served as Director of the Michigan Bureau of Workforce Transformation from 2008-2011. Cheryl Schmittdiel, who currently serves as Deputy Director of the Office of the State Employer, will serve as Acting Director of the Michigan Office of the State Employer.

“The administration is committed to providing crucial unemployment benefits to support Michigan’s working families as our state battles COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer’s Chief Operating Officer Trish Foster. “As director of the Office of the State Employer, Liza has proven time and again that she will do everything in her power to protect Michigan workers. Ensuring Michiganders across the state have the unemployment benefits they need has always taken and will continue to take hard work. We are excited for Liza to get to work.”

“As we continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we work around the clock to ensure unemployment benefits for those who have lost work as a result of this virus,” Olson said. “I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for trusting me in this crucial position, and I am happy to serve in this capacity again. I look forward to working closely with her and partners across state government to protect Michigan families.”

Liza Estlund Olson will fill the position of Acting Director of the UIA effective immediately.

Former UIA Director Steve Gray has resigned from his position. The office of the State Employer works to ensure protections for Michigan’s state employees, including overseeing that state’s collective bargaining negotiations. Cheryl Schmittdiel previously served as Director of the OSE in the Snyder Administration, and serves as Deputy Director in the Whitmer Administration.

