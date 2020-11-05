Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Coronavirus Update

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer held another press conference Thursday afternoon on where Michigan stands in the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

She and state health officials say they are worried about the rise in cases and hospitalizations. Whitmer also says she sent a letter to Republican legislative leaders, urging for mask wearing in public places.

“I want to be clear," Whitmer said. "This is the law under epidemic orders. But, we do think that it would be helpful to our health, our safety, and our economy if it was codified in a bi-partisan way with the legislature, and that’s what we’ve asked for.”

The Governor continued to push for mask wearing, as Michigan continues to see a spike in cases. This comes almost a month after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down her executive orders meant to help keep the public safe and healthy.

Whitmer says wearing a mask is mandatory.

"Wearing a mask is the law in Michigan under the DHHS leader’s epidemic order,” the Governor said.

And, she says it’s critical,

“Wearing a mask protects our families," she said. "It protects ourselves. It protects our frontline workers and the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Yesterday, the U.S. reached the grim single day total of over 100,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says while Michigan’s testing has been increasing, with an average of over 43,000 tests per day over the past week, the positivity rate has also been climbing, especially in the Upper Peninsula.

“The Upper Peninsula region has the highest case rate at 509 cases per million,” Khaldun explained. "That rate has been increasing for nine weeks straight.”

Dr. Khaldun says any employer who can let employees work from home, should. The Governor is also mandating that employers strengthen their COVID-19 guidelines.

“Under statute,” Whitmer stated, "MI-OSHA can cite employers, require abatement, and fine them up to $7,000 for failing to produce a remote work policy, or if the employer’s preparedness and response plan is non-compliant.”

The Governor also addressed how important it was to get a flu shot with flu season approaching.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.