Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District extends virtual learning

GOGEBIC-ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate school District is extending their closure and will continue virtual learning after meeting with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

The district will remain closed to in person learning through November 20 in Ontonagon County and November 13 in Gogebic County.

In a press release, the district stated that the closure is necessary to protect children, families, and school staff from being exposed to the virus.

All co-curricular activities, including practices will be suspended during that time.

Individual school districts will be communicating further details with families. Students and families can maintain access to food service through their local district. The Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD will be providing remote wireless access to families in each district at selected locations.

The Western UP Health Department stated that a continued increase of positive coronavirus test results is the reason for advising the schools to remain in a temporary closure at this time. The health department is also working with local healthcare providers to monitor testing and facility capacity.

GOISD Superintendent, Alan Tulppo, stated that “the decision to extend the closure was not easy and our schools are being forced to make this decision because of the amount of spread in our communities as a result of individuals not following the recommendations of our public health experts. The best way to ensure that schools are able to resume in-person instruction is for every member of our communities to follow the recommendations of public health experts. Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid large events, stay home if you are not feeling well, clean and disinfect surfaces daily. Following these guidelines protects yourself and others.”

