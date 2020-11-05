‘Giving Tuesday Military UP’: A month-long appreciation for those who serve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Veterans and Families Month -- and groups in Marquette County have already been on a mission to pay tribute to veterans.

‘Spread goodness day’ founder and stroke survivor Anna Dravland will serve as ambassador to ‘Giving Tuesday Military - UP’.

She said the project is a chance for the entire community to give back.

“We wanted something simple that can engage as many people as possible to support our military and our veterans. Give them a boost, give them an uplift and remind them we’re really really grateful for what they’re doing every day of the year for us,” Dravland announced.

Acts of kindness in the form of letters, cards, care packages can be sent to the men and women of U.S. Army Reserve 652nd Engineer Company in Harvey, Michigan National Guard 107th Engineer Battalion in Ishpeming and especially those at D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

Impacted by the pandemic, the retirement center continues operation under visitor restrictions and had been deprived of the usual camaraderie activities such as drills, holiday parties or any group gatherings.

"The event and the project runs from Nov. 1 all the way to Dec. 1, with the goal being able to distribute what we collect for ‘Giving Tuesday’ and ‘Giving Tuesday Military’, said Dravland.

The goodwill ambassador is calling on all local schools, businesses and families to take part in the opportunity to honor those who have honored us.

Join the cause via the project’s Facebook page and stay tuned for updates: Giving Tuesday Military - UP

