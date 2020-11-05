GCC to continue distance learning for remainder of fall semester

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Community College main campus, in Ironwood, will remain in distance delivery mode for the remainder of the fall semester with the exception of several courses that may meet in person.

According to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, a continued increase in positive test results over the last two weeks in Gogebic and Ontonagon County is reason for concern.

"This caused us to make the decision to remain in distance delivery mode for the remainder of the semester. The safety of our students, faculty and staff continues to be our top priority. Classes will resume in person for the Spring semester on Monday, January 18, 2021.

“GCC continues to limit access to facilities along with virtualizing classrooms and work environments, where possible to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Some courses will meet in person so it’s extremely important that students continue to check their GCC email on a regular basis for communication from their instructors,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President. “We will continue to work closely with the health department to do what we can to mitigate spread.”

Any individuals needing assistance or equipment are encouraged to contact faculty or staff remotely, but the college offices will remain open for business in Ironwood Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. central and in Houghton 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern. The ACES Center and computer labs are available for student use during regular business hours. The faculty and staff directory is located on the home page under the About tab on the GCC website or at https://www.gogebic.edu/AboutUs/directory.html.

Students can also visit the college home page of the website for the most up-to-date information, at gogebic.edu.

For any questions, please call or email the main campus at 906-932-4231 or the Copper Country Center at 906-483-0070 or email president@gogebic.edu.

The Gogebic Community College offices at the main campus in Ironwood and the Copper Country Center in Houghton, remain open for business and services.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.