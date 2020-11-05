Fire risk heightened across Michigan through the weekend

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Planning to take advantage of nice weather to get rid of fall leaves and yard debris? The warm, dry fall weather also means the fire risk is higher than usual.

With the lack of rainfall in the state over the past week, grasses and leaves have become dry. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend.

“If you would like to burn, check online for the current status of burn permits in your area,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Dry leaves add to the fuel on the ground that can make a fire take off quickly.”

Burn permits are required statewide. For the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit. to see if burning is allowed in your area. Elsewhere, contact your local municipality or fire department.

Fire danger is expected to remain high across most of the state until early next week.

Rogers said potential for fire is highest in the southern Lower Peninsula; firefighters on Wednesday battled a 100-acre fire in Livingston County. So far this year, DNR crews have fought nearly 190 fires that burned more than 800 acres statewide.

To reduce the risk of fire:

Be careful when using all-terrain vehicles, lawn mowers or other outdoor machinery that can create heat or sparks.

Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment. Make sure all debris and campfires are extinguished before leaving the area.

Learn more about specific fire danger by region; or review these fire prevention tips

Also, when working outside with others, it remains important to continue safe social distancing of 6 feet or more to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

