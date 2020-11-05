Advertisement

FDA committee considers first new Alzheimer’s drug in nearly 2 decades

The Alzheimer’s Association supports the approval of aducanumab
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.(Source: CNN, WCVB)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will soon consider whether to approve a new Alzheimer’s drug.

The agency’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will meet Friday to discuss an experimental treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.

Aducanumab would be the first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost 20 years.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports the approval of aducanumab.

If given the OK, it would become the first immunotherapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to find local election results from TV6 & FOX UP
Michigan Secretary of State: All votes are counted
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Michigan
Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan
2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Latest News

LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks on the election from the White House briefing room
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Coronavirus Update
MDOC releases updated coronavirus case counts in Upper Michigan prisons
LIVE: President Trump's election remarks
AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end