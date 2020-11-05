Eagle Mine recognizes employees for reaching safety milestone

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - November 3, 2020, marked the official day that Eagle Mine surpassed one year without an injury. The 400 contractors and employees who make up Eagle’s workforce returned home safely for more than 365 days.

This is a new record at Eagle Mine, with the longest previous streak being 180 days.

“Safety has always been our number one value. It comes before everything,” said Darby Stacey, Managing Director at Eagle Mine. “Reaching this milestone is remarkable, especially during a pandemic when procedures are constantly changing. Our team has proven that they put safety first and go home safely after each shift. We are incredibly proud of everyone.”

Eagle Mine attributes its success to engaged employees who look out for their co-workers and themselves. A key to having safe operations is to have a good reporting culture. If something is not safe or if an employee experiences a near miss, it is reported to help prevent something more serious from happening in the future. Eagle also fosters programs that allow for safety improvements.

Eagle’s continuous improvement program allows employees to submit ideas that improve processes and procedures to make them safer. There have been 307 safety ideas completed since 2015, with 51 of those from the past year.

“Our team is innovative and is always pushing to make things safer and better,” said Amanda Zeidler, Health, Safety, and Environment Manager at Eagle Mine. “They recognize hazards and work together to find the best controls to help ensure their safety and the safety of others. At Eagle our goal is Zero Harm which is everyone going home safe at the end of the day. It reaches beyond just putting safety first because we have to, it’s about putting safety first because we want to, for our friends, families, and co-workers.”

Eagle employees also participate in frequently held safety meetings, and the management team promotes a sense of accountability to ensure all workers are looking out for one another.

“We strive to make safety the center of our company culture,” said Zeidler. “It starts with making safety goals visible and keeping safety awareness front and center, allowing for safety to become a habit.”

Zeidler added, “I would like to congratulate and thank everyone who has worked at Eagle Mine over the past year that has helped us reach this milestone. It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team.”

