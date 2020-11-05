Dealing with election stress and the pandemic

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Voting day didn’t bring an end to the strain of this political season, but you don’t have to let things get to you.

“Whenever it comes to stress and anxiety we need to focus on things we have control over,” said Cheryl Beauchamp, the director of community inclusion for Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System in Kingsford.

She says as many people wait to see the final outcome of the election, they are on edge.

“The results of the election are going to be something that we can’t change, so we need to focus on the things within our own lives and communities that we can change,” she added.

Beauchamp suggests reaching out to family and friends, to check in and also steer clear of an overload of social media.

“When it comes to social media, if it’s a outlet you enjoy, continue to do it. If it’s something that causes you stress and anxiety, you should focus people right there in your home,” she told TV6.

She also says that getting outside or taking your mind off the election and pandemic will help.

“Learning about new topics, doing research about hobbies you can start,” she added.

As there is so much uncertainty around this election especially, Beauchamp wants to remind people that you are not alone.

“We have resources here at Northpointe, but the most powerful resource that you have are people who know you, who care about you and are willing to help all you have to do is reach out,” she said. Beauchamp encourages people to continue to find balanced information as the election results come in.

