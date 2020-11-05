Alger County residents will have a new recycling program beginning in December

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wood island landfill is working on a new residential curbside recycling program.

Joe Prunick, landfill manager of Wood Island Landfill, says the new curbside service won’t be ready until next year, but the landfill is offering a new drop-off program beginning Dec. 1.

“We’re going to start off by bringing recycling into the landfill. That will give us some time to come up with a program for curbside pickup possibly this spring.”

The decision to create a new recycling program came after North Country Disposal announced it will be ending their curbside pickup program in Alger County.

“People we’re worried about not having a recycling program. So, we decided to just step in and get one for them.”

The drop-off program will be available for all Alger County residents and anyone doing a drop off will not need to be weighed.

And Alger County residents who will be using the new drop-off recycling program will have a $3 fee to help pay for the cost.

“Small business will be a little different fee for them that we can figure out as we go on the quantity of recycling.”

Wood Island Landfill will have specific bins to be used for the recycling drop off and is working on details of the curbside program.

