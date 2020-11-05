Alger County Action hosts ‘Every Vote Counts’ Vigil

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Less than 24 hours after election polls had closed, a gathering took place in downtown Munising welcoming all voters to celebrate and protect democracy together.

Alger County Action hosted a vigil in front of the Pictured Rocks Interpretive Center along Elm and Munising Avenue, in a show of support and solidarity for every vote being counted in the U.S. presidential election.

Participants held up non-partisan signs promoting the value of your vote.

Organizer Johanna Bogater said their message also calls for patience with these election results.

“We didn’t anticipate it was going to take a long time to count the votes here locally. We knew that we wanted to stay in solidarity with our brothers and sisters downstate because the bigger markets are going to take longer. Just wanted them to know that we’re here because regardless of who you are -- brown-skinned, white, black, native or newcomer -- you know, we all deserve to have our voice heard,” Bogater said.

She said they’ve gotten a lot of positive response from passersby throughout the vigil.

Everyone from artists to veterans joined in the event -- masks and social distancing enforced.

