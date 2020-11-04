Advertisement

Where to find local election results from TV6 & FOX UP

By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We know finding all the election results you want can be confusing, but we hope this story can make it a bit easier for you.

Election results can be found by clicking the top yellow banner on our website homepage, or in the Elections section of our mobile news app. Click here to view election results.

Once on that page, you’ll see the Presidential race results. To see Michigan state races or local county races, choose the green drop-down button that says “More Elections.” In that list, you can choose “AP 2020 General Election Results” for state races, or “Local Elections - November 2020” for Upper Michigan county races.

This Election, race results are coming in very slowly, with the large increase in absentee ballot voting and a higher voter turnout than many past elections.

Again, results can be found in the TV6 News App or at UpperMichigansSource.com.

