Advertisement

UP’s Orion Hunting Products advances as part of Top 10 ‘Coolest Things Made in Michigan’

The final round of voting runs through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Orion Hunting Product blind
Orion Hunting Product blind(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After a first round with thousands of votes cast, Iron Mountain-based Orion Hunting Products has advanced to the final round of the 2020 “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA).

One of the top ten vote-getters, Orion’s Modular Hunting Blinds and Stands is now vying to be the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” This People’s Choice Award is part of MMA’s annual recognition of the exceptional products made across the State of Michigan and celebration of the contributions manufacturers make to Michigan’s economy and local communities.

Orion Hunting Products was founded and built by engineers that wanted to improve on the traditional hunting blinds and hunting stands available on the market and improve on safety and comfort of hunting in rugged terrain and cold temperature. The safety measures incorporated into our Orion blinds and stands allow hunters of all ages to get out there without risking an accident.

Orion hunting blinds are modular and fully insulated with an exterior surrounded in aluminum and an interior covered in carpet – ceiling, walls and floor. No tools are required for assembly. It sits on an all-steel elevated tower stand with stair option – the safest way to enter a blind.

“We are thrilled to be in the Top 10 Coolest Things Made in Michigan,” said Beau Anderson, president of Orion Hunting Products. “After a challenging year, starting up in the middle of a pandemic, it is great to see the enthusiasm for our products.”

The final round of voting runs through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product at coolestthing.mimfg.org to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.”

The winner will be announced live during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards event in January.

Learn more about MMA and the MFG Excellence Awards at mimfg.org. For more information on Orion Hunting Products, check out www.huntorion.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Angels flying in Harlow Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
U.P. Home Health & Hospice place angels for the month to lift spirits

News

Pre-K to 4th grade students return to Nice Community Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Contact tracing done after employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

Florence County Schools will switch to Virtual learning on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
wo individuals at Florence County Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school district to make the decision to switch to virtual learning beginning on Thursday, November 5.

News

Finlandia University to host Feeding America mobile food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Finlandia’s campus pastor says the event is an opportunity for the university to help its neighbors in need.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan adds more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state adds 4,101

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new deaths were also reported in Upper Michigan.

News

Portage Health Foundation gift will allow Michigan Tech to double COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The $142,000 gift will be used to purchase an information management system and an RNA extractor.

News

Salvation Army’s Friendship Kitchen in Escanaba closed after cook tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Right now, this only affects the Friendship Kitchen. All other areas of the building will still be operating as normal, including the food pantry.

News

Calumet organizations and volunteers stabilize historic sandstone structure for future use

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Constructed in 1895, the building at 425 5th Street was once a saloon, as well as a magistrate’s office.

State Politics

2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

Niagara voters pass operational referendum, Florence doesn’t

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Niagara School District administrator says the majority of the $4 million will be used for infrastructure, and capital maintenance including HVAC and plumbing repairs