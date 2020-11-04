UP’s Orion Hunting Products advances as part of Top 10 ‘Coolest Things Made in Michigan’

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After a first round with thousands of votes cast, Iron Mountain-based Orion Hunting Products has advanced to the final round of the 2020 “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA).

One of the top ten vote-getters, Orion’s Modular Hunting Blinds and Stands is now vying to be the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” This People’s Choice Award is part of MMA’s annual recognition of the exceptional products made across the State of Michigan and celebration of the contributions manufacturers make to Michigan’s economy and local communities.

Orion Hunting Products was founded and built by engineers that wanted to improve on the traditional hunting blinds and hunting stands available on the market and improve on safety and comfort of hunting in rugged terrain and cold temperature. The safety measures incorporated into our Orion blinds and stands allow hunters of all ages to get out there without risking an accident.

Orion hunting blinds are modular and fully insulated with an exterior surrounded in aluminum and an interior covered in carpet – ceiling, walls and floor. No tools are required for assembly. It sits on an all-steel elevated tower stand with stair option – the safest way to enter a blind.

“We are thrilled to be in the Top 10 Coolest Things Made in Michigan,” said Beau Anderson, president of Orion Hunting Products. “After a challenging year, starting up in the middle of a pandemic, it is great to see the enthusiasm for our products.”

The final round of voting runs through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product at coolestthing.mimfg.org to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.”

The winner will be announced live during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards event in January.

Learn more about MMA and the MFG Excellence Awards at mimfg.org. For more information on Orion Hunting Products, check out www.huntorion.com.

