Upper Michigan adds more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state adds 4,101

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 305 coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 0 cases

Baraga: 7 cases

Chippewa: 7 cases

Delta: 85 cases, 1 death, 18 recoveries

Dickinson: 38 cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries

Gogebic: 5 cases

Houghton: 9 cases

Iron: 12 cases, 4 recoveries

Keweenaw: 0 cases

Luce: 48 cases

Mackinac: 1 case

Marquette: 32 cases, 2 deaths

Menominee: 22 cases. 4 recoveries

Ontonagon: 29 cases

Schoolcraft: 10 cases

As of Wednesday, November 4 at 5:50 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 6,832 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,167 are considered recovered and 139 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 59 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 2. Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Nov. 4.

Aspirus hospitals have ten coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, who are both not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 24 coronavirus patients, with nine of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 158,730 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.73 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4.

Michigan reported 4,101 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 192,096. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,419 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.