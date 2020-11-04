Advertisement

Upper Michigan adds more than 300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, state adds 4,101

Five new deaths were also reported in Upper Michigan.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 305 coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 0 cases
  • Baraga: 7 cases
  • Chippewa: 7 cases
  • Delta: 85 cases, 1 death, 18 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 38 cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 5 cases
  • Houghton: 9 cases
  • Iron: 12 cases, 4 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases
  • Luce: 48 cases
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 32 cases, 2 deaths
  • Menominee: 22 cases. 4 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 29 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 10 cases

As of Wednesday, November 4 at 5:50 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 6,832 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,167 are considered recovered and 139 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 59 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 2. Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Nov. 4.

Aspirus hospitals have ten coronavirus patients, with six in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, who are both not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 24 coronavirus patients, with nine of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 158,730 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 3.73 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4.

Michigan reported 4,101 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 192,096. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,419 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 121,093. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

News

Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST
|
By Andrew LaCombe and TV6 News Team
The governor will be meeting with health officials Wednesday to discuss the potential move back to Phase 3.

State

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launches “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a media campaign last week promoting free mental wellness counseling.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

Coronavirus

Several bars in Sault Ste. Marie listed as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST
|
By TV6 News Team
The possible exposure dates were the evenings of October 31 and November 1.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.