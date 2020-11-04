Advertisement

The UPside - November 1, 2020

This week’s UPsider is Room at the Inn Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Room at the Inn Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer.

Emmendorfer began volunteering with Room at the Inn in Marquette around 8 years ago, and became the Executive Director in 2019.

Learn more about the Room at the Inn Warming Shelter in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The UPside

The UPside - November 2, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
The UPside - November 2, 2020

News

Munising church celebrates the dead for All Saints Day

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST
|
By Kendall Bunch
All Saints Day, on November 1, is a day where members of the church celebrate all lives lost that year.

News

Velodrome Coffee Company: The one-stop-café for java and bike service

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST
|
By Noel Navarro
The dream of a combined café and bike shop now a reality for Velodrome Coffee Company in Marquette.

News

Student organizations at NMU host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Over 280 people showed up within the first 30 minutes of 'Trunk or Treat' on NMU's campus.

Latest News

News

Vista Theater will begin debris removal in November

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Vista Theater Advisory Board is planning on having all of the debris removed and all of the walls shored up in the theater by November 20.

News

“Trick or Trot” 5K race a head start to the Halloween festivities

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Queen City Running Company hosts its fifth annual charity race in the Halloween spirit, with social distancing measures in place.

News

Teal Lake Senior Living Community hosts safe yet spooky trick-or-treat event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Guests trick-or-treated out in the open-spaced front deck facing Teal Lake; window visits still only permitted per COVID safety regulations.

News

City clerk offices gear up for absentee ballot counting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
No one will be allowed to leave the counting room once counting begins.

News

Shiras Steam Plant expected to be demolished by Fall 2021

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Everything is on track for the Shiras Demolition project as of now.

News

Queen City Running Co. in Marquette is hosting its 5th annual Trick-or-Trot on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Registration is $20 per person and all proceeds will go to JJ Packs, a non-profit which supplies low-income kids with lunches on the weekends.