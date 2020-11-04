Salvation Army’s Friendship Kitchen in Escanaba closed after cook tests positive for COVID-19

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba closed its soup kitchen after a cook tested positive for COVID-19.

“We found that we had a case of COVID that we weren’t aware of – we just found out today. So, because of the Health Department and the CDC we have to close until November 16,” said Major Alex Norton from Salvation Army in Escanaba.

Norton says the Friendship Kitchen serves up to 150 people each day.

“Well if you’re a praying person, please keep us in your prayers because this is a difficult time for us that we’re not able to serve the community that needs our help,” said Norton.

The kitchen will reopen on November 16 and Norton says they’re hoping it doesn’t affect Thanksgiving meals.

“We’re hoping that everything will be ready to go, and we’ll be able to serve. So as far as we can tell right now, unless something else happens that we’re not aware of, we should be fine,” said Norton.

Right now, this only affects the Friendship Kitchen. All other areas of the building will still be operating as normal, including the food pantry.

“We’re keeping our pantry open so people can come in and get food that way as well on Mondays and Wednesdays,” said Norton.

Salvation Army will continue implementing all sanitation and mask wearing procedures to hopefully prevent any more positive cases.

