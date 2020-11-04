Pre-K to 4th grade students return to Nice Community Schools

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Pre-K through 4th grade returned to school at the Nice Community Schools in Ishpeming Township.

According to Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine, students and staff had to be away from the building for a couple days after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It has impacted us," DeAugustine said. "We’ve had some quarantined students and some quarantined adults from across our district.”

The school district immediately got to work at contract tracing after it was revealed the staff member had been around students in the classes they were assisting with. DeAugustine explains tracing benefited the district.

“With consultation from our medical professionals,” he said, "we feel that contact tracing is working and preventing us from having to do a sweeping shutdown where we close a whole building.”

As for the students, they and their families have been given options to see how they would best like to learn, and whether or not they need to quarantine or isolate themselves.

“Parents can choose from in-person learning,” DeAugustine explained, "or they can choose an online option, or they can choose a hard-copy correspondence option, where activities and homework and tests and things like that are delivered in paper form to and from their homes.”

Despite the circumstances, the superintendent believes everyone is hanging in there and remains focused on their academics.

“I think everybody is doing their best from across the spectrum,” he mentioned, "from kids to our faculty and staff and our parents as well.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.