Portage Health Foundation gift will allow Michigan Tech to double COVID-19 testing

The $142,000 gift will be used to purchase an information management system and an RNA extractor.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University’s COVID-19 lab will soon be able to increase its testing capacity thanks to a generous gift.

The Portage Health Foundation gave the testing lab $142,000. The funds will be used to purchase an information management system and an RNA extractor. The RNA extractor will allow the lab to double the number of tests it can process each day.

“This will allow us to go from about 1,000 a week maximum to 2,000 per week, so we can better serve the community and the university,” said David Reed, MTU’s Vice President for Research.

“Most communities don’t have a university like Michigan Tech that’s willing to step out and actually put aside some of their research projects and some of the academic work that they’re doing to serve the community in this capacity,” said Portage Health Foundation Executive Director Kevin Store. “We’re really grateful for that.”

To date, Michigan Tech has tested 16,000 samples in their COVID lab. Approximately two-thirds of those samples were from the community outside the university.

