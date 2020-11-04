Advertisement

Packers - 49ers game on at the moment

San Francisco shuts down facility
TV6 is an Official Packers Station.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team said a player tested positive on Wednesday and immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.

``Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals,'' the team said in a statement.

``All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.''

A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.

The Packers are scheduled to leave Green Bay later Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the positive test.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the preseason, with receiver Richie James Jr., running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with the coronavirus after running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as ``high-risk'' contacts to Dillon.

