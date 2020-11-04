Advertisement

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CNN) - Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

Public safety officers responded after getting reports about the trapped animal in the city of Southlake.

They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie. However, nothing seemed to work.

The officers then came up with a new idea: they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie, forming a makeshift ramp.

Their solution worked as the beaver cautiously walked up the plank to freedom. After a long 30 minutes, the rescue attempt was deemed a success.

The clever rescue was recorded on camera and shared on the Southlake Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety!

Posted by Southlake DPS on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Eta brings heavy rains, deadly mudslides to Honduras

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

National Politics

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

National

Nurse practitioner field grapples with question of whether to standardize curriculum nationwide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Luther and Lee Zurik
Nurse practitioners are questioning their own education at some colleges. There’s no national standard on how to educate nurse practitioners, while medical education for doctors was standardized more than 100 years ago.

Latest News

National

Standard of Care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A professor assigns a movie report for a graduate-level course leading a student to question the quality of her education. The education of nurse practitioners is not standardized like medical doctors, which instituted standards more than 100 years ago.

News

Angels flying in Harlow Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
U.P. Home Health & Hospice place angels for the month to lift spirits

News

Pre-K to 4th grade students return to Nice Community Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Contact tracing done after employee tests positive for COVID-19

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

News

Florence County Schools will switch to Virtual learning on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
wo individuals at Florence County Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school district to make the decision to switch to virtual learning beginning on Thursday, November 5.

News

Finlandia University to host Feeding America mobile food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Finlandia’s campus pastor says the event is an opportunity for the university to help its neighbors in need.