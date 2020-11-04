Noquemanon Trail Network raising funds for capital campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you love the Noquemanon Trail Network now’s your chance to show it. The NTN group has kicked off their Trail Love Capital Campaign.

They’re looking to raise money to complete some important projects including the purchase of parcel 13 of the Heartwood property in Marquette. They’re almost halfway to their goal of $1 million. The NTN Director, Lori Hauswirth, says the trails and the improvements they have planned are very important to the area.

“These are 365-day-a-year recreational facilities and they are seeing the use and we’re here as an organization to make sure they’re here for us, they’re hear for the community, they’re here for people visiting and these improvements and securing access is critical to that,” Hauswirth said.

The NTN has to purchase that portion of the Heartwood property before the year ends. To find out more about all their projects and how you can help click here.

