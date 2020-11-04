Advertisement

Niagara voters pass operational referendum, Florence doesn’t

The Niagara School District administrator says the majority of the $4 million will be used for infrastructure, and capital maintenance including HVAC and plumbing repairs
The Niagara School District
The Niagara School District
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -Both the Niagara School District and Florence County School District had operational referendums regarding school improvements and upgrades on its ballots, Tuesday.

Voters in Niagara passing a nearly $4 million referendum for their school district. The votes tallied out to 849 yes, and just 441 no.

“This is something that we realize that we need and this is the time,” said the Niagara School District administrator, Nate Burklund.

Burklund says the money will go toward facility improvements, but it will also help the school for the next 4 years.

“The facilities is a need as well as security,” he told TV6.

Burklund says the majority of the $4 million will be used for infrastructure, and capital maintenance including HVAC and plumbing repairs. He says another almost 650,000 will go toward safety and security, with around 600,000 used to create flexible space for collaboration, and technology.

“Obviously 2020 brought a new light to education as far as virtual learning. This is going to allow us to expand that and continue to do the great things we do here in Niagara,” he explained.

A vote was also passed to exceed the revenue cap, as this will generate around 250 thousand dollars in the next year, and 500,000 through 2024.This was the first time Niagara has attempted a referendum of this kind.

In Florence County, efforts to renew a referendum for the fifth time failed. The unofficial results show 1,315 saying yes, as 1,371 voted no. This operational measure would have generated 1,250,000 in the first year-which is the same as the expiring amount.

TV6 reached out to the district administrator but he was unavailable for comment.

