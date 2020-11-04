Michigan Tech names Ozturk new Women’s Soccer Coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Turk Ozturk has been named as the new head coach of the women’s soccer program at Michigan Tech, Director of Athletics Suzanne Sanregret announced Wednesday. Ozturk brings five seasons of collegiate coaching experience to the Huskies, with two years at NCAA Division I institutions. He spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at University of Tennessee and Northwestern University. Over his tenure, Ozturk helped guide the Volunteers to their fifth straight winning season and led recruiting efforts at Northwestern.

“I am very pleased to welcome Turk to Michigan Tech,” Sanregret said. “His depth of experience developing players and clear vision demonstrated he was the right choice for head coach of our women’s soccer team. Turk has a proven ability to win at all levels and his vast recruiting network is another important strength. I believe his enthusiasm for helping student-athletes grow on and off the field will make him a great fit for our program.”

“I couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead the Michigan Tech women’s soccer program,” Ozturk said. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Suzanne Sanregret, the rest of the search committee, and the student-athletes for putting their confidence in me. On my visit, I was very impressed with Suzanne’s vision and leadership and her personal investment in our student athletes. I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the legacy and growth of such an amazing athletic department. I look forward to our team competing in a prestigious conference such as the GLIAC.”

Ozturk has a long and varied soccer knowledge base, having worked with athletes at all levels. His responsibilities at Northwestern included leading tactical training and practices, video coordination, scouting reports, on-campus recruiting, recruiting database management, recruit film production, editing, and potential recruit evaluations.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Ozturk grew up on the Gulf Coast after his family moved to Biloxi, Mississippi where his father was stationed at the Keesler Air Force Base. Prior to Tennessee and Northwestern, Ozturk spent 15 years coaching semi-professional, club and high school soccer in the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

At the club and high school level, Ozturk was a part of seven state championships as a head coach. He guided Lakeville North and Eagan High School to a combined seven Minnesota state final fours over eight seasons, including four appearances in the championship game and three state titles. Overall, Ozturk amassed a staggering 141-13-17 (.874) high school coaching record.

Ozturk also captured four state championships as a club coach, serving as the director of coaching for multiple clubs: Dakota REV, Minnesota Thunder Academy and Minnesota Twin Stars FC. Most notably, he led Dakota REV to its first U.S. club national title in Minnesota history in 2013. Additionally, Ozturk coached the Minnesota Thunder Academy U-15 side to an ECNL championship. The group was rated as high as No. 3 in the country on the ECNL’s club rankings.

In three seasons with semi-pro club Minnesota Twin Stars FC, Ozturk worked as the head coach of the WPSL team while completing assistant coaching duties with the NPSL squad. He balanced his roles leading both high school and club simultaneously with Minnesota Twin Stars FC. These impressive efforts were recognized in 2015, when Ozturk won the award for National Soccer Coaches Association Minnesota Coach of the Year.

Several former players reached the NCAA Division I ranks under Ozturk’s tutelage, with athletes going on to see the field at Texas Tech, Stanford, North Carolina, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston University, Gonzaga, LSU, Minnesota, Notre Dame and many more.

In addition to coaching at Division I Tennessee and Northwestern, Ozturk also spent one season at Division II Concordia University, St. Paul and two years combined at Division III Augsburg University and Hamline University, both located in the Twin Cities. He has also helped several players sign professional contracts including Simone Kolander, Kayla Braffet, Katie Schulz, Michelle Alozie, MA Vignola, and Kaelyn Korte.

Ozturk earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Metropolitan State University (St. Paul, Minn.) in 2008 before earning a dual master’s in Sport Management and Sports Coaching from the U.S. Sports Academy (Daphne, Ala.) in 2016. His coaching licensure includes a U.S. Soccer Federation “B” License, a United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma, and multiple international coaching licenses from Brazil and Turkey.

