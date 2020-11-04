Michigan Secretary of State gives update on Michigan ballot count

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ballots in Michigan were still being counted for in cities throughout the state.

Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, held a press conference this afternoon on ballot numbers left. Benson says beginning Wednesday morning, approximately 100 thousand absentee ballots still needed to be counted.

And as cities like Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids continued to count and report those numbers, Benson says Michigan’s top priority is a fair and accurate vote count.

“Making sure we get those tabulations done, making sure they’re secure, making sure the ballots are validated and that we’re following the process to the letter so people can have confidence that as the results come out, however they are analyzed, that they are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.”

Benson wants to remind everyone to be mindful of posts made on social media and to use trusted sources for election updates. Stay with TV6 news for election updates.

