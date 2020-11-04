Advertisement

Michigan Secretary of State gives update on Michigan ballot count

Benson says beginning Wednesday morning, approximately 100 thousand absentee ballots still needed to be counted.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ballots in Michigan were still being counted for in cities throughout the state.

Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, held a press conference this afternoon on ballot numbers left. Benson says beginning Wednesday morning, approximately 100 thousand absentee ballots still needed to be counted.

And as cities like Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids continued to count and report those numbers, Benson says Michigan’s top priority is a fair and accurate vote count.

“Making sure we get those tabulations done, making sure they’re secure, making sure the ballots are validated and that we’re following the process to the letter so people can have confidence that as the results come out, however they are analyzed, that they are an accurate reflection of the will of the people.”

Benson wants to remind everyone to be mindful of posts made on social media and to use trusted sources for election updates. Stay with TV6 news for election updates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

National Politics

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

Latest News

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

State Politics

2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Where the House and Senate stand after election night.