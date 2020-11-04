Look for Cooldown on Thursday
It Will Be Most Noticeable in the North as Winds Blow Off Lake Superior
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as warm
Highs: 50s north, 60s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 60s to near 70 central and west, near 60 east with the coolest readings along Lake Michigan
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
The main frontal zone to the west should arrive in Upper Michigan early next week. That means the chances of rain will increase with an eventual trend toward colder temperatures.
