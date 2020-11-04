Advertisement

Look for Cooldown on Thursday

It Will Be Most Noticeable in the North as Winds Blow Off Lake Superior
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as warm

Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70 central and west, near 60 east with the coolest readings along Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

The main frontal zone to the west should arrive in Upper Michigan early next week.  That means the chances of rain will increase with an eventual trend toward colder temperatures.

