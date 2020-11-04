How long unseasonable warmth lingers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
A glorious trend this week as a big ridge remains overhead in the upperlevels and the jetstream stays north of us. This means an unseasonably warm air mass is in place and remains through the weekend! Temperatures will trend atleast 10° above normal. Plus, no big weather makers until early next week. A weak front moves through tonight into tomorrow and only increases clouds overnight.
Today: Sunny and much warmer
- Highs: Low to mid 60s in west/central, upper 50s east
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer
- Highs: Mid 60s for most
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer
- Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm
- Highs: Continued 60s
Monday: Scattered showers and partly cloudy
- Highs: Mainly 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers
- Highs: 50s
