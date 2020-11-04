Advertisement

How long unseasonable warmth lingers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A glorious trend this week as a big ridge remains overhead in the upperlevels and the jetstream stays north of us. This means an unseasonably warm air mass is in place and remains through the weekend! Temperatures will trend atleast 10° above normal. Plus, no big weather makers until early next week. A weak front moves through tonight into tomorrow and only increases clouds overnight.

Today: Sunny and much warmer

  • Highs: Low to mid 60s in west/central, upper 50s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

  • Highs: Mid 60s for most

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

  • Highs: Continued 60s

Monday: Scattered showers and partly cloudy

  • Highs: Mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers

  • Highs: 50s

