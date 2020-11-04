How long unseasonable warmth lingers

A glorious trend this week as a big ridge remains overhead in the upperlevels and the jetstream stays north of us. This means an unseasonably warm air mass is in place and remains through the weekend! Temperatures will trend atleast 10° above normal. Plus, no big weather makers until early next week. A weak front moves through tonight into tomorrow and only increases clouds overnight.

Today: Sunny and much warmer

Highs: Low to mid 60s in west/central, upper 50s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: Mid 60s for most

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: Continued 60s

Monday: Scattered showers and partly cloudy

Highs: Mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers

Highs: 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.