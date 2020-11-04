Houghton County residents vote on important races at the polls

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Precinct 2 residents voted at the Calumet Colosseum on Election Day.

According to poll workers, it was a very busy morning. While the number of voters coming into the Colosseum at one time to vote decreased during the afternoon, they anticipated a large number of voters arriving during the last few hours of the evening.

Poll workers reported there were no issues with people ignoring COVID-19 guidelines. They said everyone wore masks and kept a six-foot distance between themselves and others.

Other than the Trump vs. Biden race, some important races are on Houghton County’s ballot. In the race for the 110th District, current representative republican Greg Markkanen is up against democrat Janet Metsa. Other key races include the office of Houghton County Sheriff and Houghton County Clerk.

Voters wanted to remind the community how important it is to vote before the polls close at 8 p.m. Matthew Nagel said with all the contention and debate that come with a major election, voters should be united as Americans.

“Just because we don’t agree with somebody doesn’t mean that they’re wrong," said Nagel. "We have to be able to disagree and still get along and not have this bitter anger and animostiy against the other party. We always look at it as us and them; it’s really all of us together.”

“It’s their privilege and duty to do it,” said another voter, Chris. “If they enjoy the freedoms of this country, they should really come out and vote. We have the right to do it, which is wonderful, in this country. Not all countries have that.”

TV6 will update the election results as they come in.

