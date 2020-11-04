Gov. Whitmer hopes to avoid potential move back to Phase 3 in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reminding everyone to continue following coronavirus guidelines, in hopes of avoiding a potential move back to phase three in Upper Michigan.

The governor calls the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.P. “alarming.”

A move back to Phase 3 would force schools to move to virtual learning. Gov. Whitmer says she hopes to avoid that.

The governor will be meeting with health officials Wednesday to discuss the potential move back to Phase 3. She says it’s too early at this point to say definitively whether that will happen or not.

