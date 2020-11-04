Advertisement

Game of the Week: Negaunee at Westwood

By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEGAUNEE / WESTWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, we were supposed to get Negaunee and Westwood to close out the high school football regular season, but it’s better late then never, because the two teams face off this Friday!

The Negaunee Miners hope to prove themselves this week as they travel a short way down the road to take on the Westwood Patriots. The Miners finished the season 3-3, with one loss being a forfeit in the final week, and the other two lost by just a margin of two points each.

“We’re not taking Negaunee lightly, we’re not thinking we’re better than them, and we know that they’re a good, well coached football team with a storied tradition and we’re just trying to get better each day,” said Westwood head coach Scott Syrjala.

Westwood finished 5-1, but have missed some games due to cancellations. In games the Patriots played, they are 3-0.

“They’re a great no matter how many games they played, they’re still great on film and on the field," said Miners' lineman Preston Toutant. "So we just got to bring our all.”

The respect between these teams is apparent. The Patriots and Miners are a familiar rivalry, so even with a lack of film for each other, the coaches and players know what to expect.

“They’re really big up front, they have a really good defense," said Syrjala. "They get to the ball well, they cover the gaps well, the linebackers flow to the football, the defensive backs can cover. I expect it to be a knockdown, drag out battle.”

“They’re good," said Negaunee head coach Paul Jacobson. "We know what they’re like. Scott’s been with Jeff Olsen for years, so we’re familiar with him and his program.”

And both teams, especially the seniors want to win this time of year.

“It’s really important to win, because if we lose, I’m done," said Garrett Mann, and ILB and QB with Westwood. “So we just want to keep going.”

“We just want to go out and beat the Patriots, then who knows who we have next week,” said Toutant.

Kickoff from Westwood is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night

