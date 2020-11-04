Florence County reports unofficial election numbers

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Florence County’s unofficial results are in and posted to its website.

According to the website, just after 11:00 p.m. central time, the Florence County clerk’s office reported that Donald Trump has a recorded 2,133 votes, with Joe Biden taking 781 votes in the county.

Florence County’s School District referendum did not pass, with 1,371 voting for no, and 1,315 voting yes.

According to the website, the county had 1,355 absentee ballots. It is unclear how many people cast their vote in person.

We’ve reach out to the Florence County Clerk to see if there are any missing results but have not heard back. You can see the chart here.

