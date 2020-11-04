Advertisement

Florence County Schools will switch to Virtual learning on Thursday

By Alex Clark
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Two individuals at Florence County Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school district to make the decision to switch to virtual learning beginning on Thursday, November 5.

In a letter to parents and guardians, District Administrator Ben Niehaus wrote that parents have been contacted by school district staff if their child was a close contact, but that they will continue to move through the list of students impacted into this evening. It is possible that further contacts may be identified.

The letter also stated that the district is struggling to adequately staff both Florence County High and Elementary school due to the quarantines, which has also been a factor in moving to virtual learning. According to the letter, a decision on reopening for face-to-face instruction will be made on Friday, November 6.

