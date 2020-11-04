Finlandia University to host Feeding America mobile food pantry

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On November 5, Finlandia University will host a Feeding America mobile food pantry on its campus.

The event will take place at the Chapel of St. Matthew, beginning at 2:00 p.m. All community members are welcome to drive through and collect fresh produce free of charge.

Campus Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith says hosting the food pantry is an opportunity to help those in need, while fulfilling the university’s mission.

“Part of Finlandia’s values have to do with services and serving our community,” Semmler Smith said. “When this opportunity came, we were really excited to find a way to give back to the community to simply put ourselves to use in helping our neighbors.”

The event is a partnership between the university, Feeding America West Michigan, and the Portage Health Foundation. It is funded by Portage Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.